Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $7 Million Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $180,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,740,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.75. 94 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,285. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.85. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $102.88 and a 12 month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.