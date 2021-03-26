Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,866 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.29% of Coherus BioSciences worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of CHRS stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $14.99. 755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,966. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The firm had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,884 shares of company stock worth $2,821,823 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.