Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.15% of NuVasive worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NuVasive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 237.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NuVasive by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 26,748 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

NUVA traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $65.85. 1,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,037. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.98 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

