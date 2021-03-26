Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Makes New $3.97 Million Investment in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 194,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Griffon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Griffon by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Griffon by 278.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 50,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Griffon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Griffon alerts:

Shares of Griffon stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.13. 428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,221. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 2.00. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $229,987.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics. The Consumer and Professional Products segment operates through AMES.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.