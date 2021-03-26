Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,647 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.28.

Proofpoint stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.02. 449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,271. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $140.91. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at $408,803.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,551 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

