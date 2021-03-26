Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 17,246 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,885 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,246 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.46% of InMode worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $47,673,000 after acquiring an additional 307,152 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in InMode by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 663,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,568 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,862,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,483 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after buying an additional 130,758 shares during the period. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,404,000. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.95. The company had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,823. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $77.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

