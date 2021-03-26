Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.86% of IRadimed worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 663,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 114,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 19.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRMD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,508. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $293.62 million, a PE ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 1.16.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). IRadimed had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. Research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded IRadimed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

