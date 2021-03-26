Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,910 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.07% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

Shares of AKBA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,538. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $489.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

