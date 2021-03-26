Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $232,063,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,700,000 after purchasing an additional 213,896 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 78,903 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,083,000 after buying an additional 60,304 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 130.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $377.10. The company had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $172.17 and a one year high of $414.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

