Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,410 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Primo Water worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Primo Water by 646.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRMW stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.87. 1,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,419. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

