Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of STAAR Surgical worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171,485 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,346,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,920,000 after buying an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth $56,860,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 286,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAA traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.23. 737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,819. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 509.71 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $128.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $13,797,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,047,485 shares of company stock valued at $111,344,039. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

