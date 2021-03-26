Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 18,353 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,353 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Papa John’s International worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,802,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,146,000 after buying an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,518. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 109.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.85.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $469.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

