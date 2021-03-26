Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 21,492 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,492 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Arcosa worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACA traded up $4.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.00. 269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.51. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

ACA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CJS Securities downgraded Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

