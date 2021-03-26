Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 2,161 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.33% of MYR Group worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,875,000 after buying an additional 98,138 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,690,000 after buying an additional 274,663 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after acquiring an additional 29,415 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in MYR Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 253,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti started coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

MYRG stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.78. The company had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,724. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.48. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $75.25.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $607.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.65 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. Equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $691,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,598,804.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

