Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 2,369 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.05% of NeoGenomics worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 748,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,301,000 after purchasing an additional 43,853 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,347,000 after purchasing an additional 213,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,717,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,285,000 after purchasing an additional 36,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in NeoGenomics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

NASDAQ:NEO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.50. 594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,110. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,534.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

