Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 25,524 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,524 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Brooks Automation worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Shares of BRKS stock traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,761. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 87.63 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.