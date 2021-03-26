Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 27,983 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,983 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Tetra Tech worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEK stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.50. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.14.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTEK. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

