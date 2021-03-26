Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 41,573 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,573 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Rexnord worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Rexnord by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Rexnord by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.35. 2,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.01 million. Research analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

RXN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.