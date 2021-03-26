Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 43,552 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 43,552 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Matson worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Matson by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Matson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Matson by 137.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $99,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Matson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

MATX stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.37. 116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,264. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $79.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

