Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 4,616 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $83,597,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,134,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,455,000 after purchasing an additional 363,992 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,149,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Xylem by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,004,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 267,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,366,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,064,000 after purchasing an additional 245,574 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NYSE XYL traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.58. The company had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,237. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average is $95.84. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,969. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

