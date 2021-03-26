Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 49,379 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,379 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Axcelis Technologies worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after acquiring an additional 650,647 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 180,331 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

In related news, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $268,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $2,954,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,298. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

