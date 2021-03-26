Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Takes Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 229,941 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Inovalon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in Inovalon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 115,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,863 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,714. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 676.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INOV. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In other news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

