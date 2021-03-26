Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of Ranpak worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at $8,299,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ranpak during the 3rd quarter worth $4,128,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ranpak by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 742,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 340,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ranpak by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 148,549 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ranpak by 206.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

PACK stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,714. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

