Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,524 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Gibraltar Industries worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,757. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

