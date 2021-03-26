Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,750 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Omnicell worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at $105,335,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 615,344 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,722,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after buying an additional 470,486 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth $31,384,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.65. 716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day moving average of $107.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

