Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,341 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mercury Systems worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 725.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 128,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 398.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,684 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCY stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.41. 1,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.88 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.43.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,650 shares of company stock worth $956,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

