Richard I. Gilchrist Sells 8,934 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. 1,864,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,124. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,655,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after buying an additional 3,135,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,276,000 after purchasing an additional 861,916 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Ventas by 3,980.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 564,128 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.21.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

