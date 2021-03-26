Rio DeFi Price Down 13.3% This Week (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00059335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00243193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.52 or 0.00854759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00050865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00076217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026063 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.