Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading 5.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $27.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Rite Aid traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.67. 8,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,818,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RAD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Rite Aid by 5,749.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 71.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

