RMPL (RMPL) Price Down 7.9% This Week

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. RMPL has a market cap of $589,578.75 and approximately $342.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RMPL token can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RMPL has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RMPL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00060276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.00210723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.15 or 0.00810269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00051686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00076265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00026757 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL’s total supply is 774,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,363 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.