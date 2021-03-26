Robert S. Birch Sells 11,000 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $154,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,884,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,411,788.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SSSS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 447,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,743. The company has a market cap of $286.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SuRo Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,122,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 166,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

