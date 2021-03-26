Robert S. Birch Sells 39,400 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 39,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $565,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,884,496 shares in the company, valued at $41,392,517.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $286.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 2.23.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.19%.

SSSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

