Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rocky Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

RCKY stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $349.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.61. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $87.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,106,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

