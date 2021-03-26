Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

