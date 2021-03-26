Ronald V. Davella Sells 2,500 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,504.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ JYNT traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.68. 104,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,485. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $645.92 million, a P/E ratio of 169.19 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. Equities research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in The Joint during the third quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Joint by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,652 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Joint by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 56,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JYNT. TheStreet raised The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

