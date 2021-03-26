Rope Price Hits $60.35 on Major Exchanges ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Rope token can now be purchased for approximately $60.35 or 0.00109222 BTC on popular exchanges. Rope has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $9,818.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rope has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00059273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00233094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $480.08 or 0.00868834 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00050737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00077086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00026449 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

