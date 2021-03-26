Rope Price Tops $54.97 on Major Exchanges ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rope has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $3,094.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope token can currently be bought for approximately $54.97 or 0.00103755 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.64 or 0.00469297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00059925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00189273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.94 or 0.00798274 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00078026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rope Token Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

