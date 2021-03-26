Router Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $8.03 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.36 or 0.00008136 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $365,961.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.64 or 0.00462212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00058145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00184370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.88 or 0.00789281 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00052294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00075641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,841,196 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

