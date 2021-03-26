Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price Reaches $4.22

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $4.22 or 0.00007703 BTC on popular exchanges. Router Protocol has a market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $408,429.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00058876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00246668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.35 or 0.00868706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00050856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00076041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026115 BTC.

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,850,435 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

