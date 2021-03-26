RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CEO Sells $771,000.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $771,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,725,229.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:RES traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,977. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RES. Citigroup upped their target price on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

