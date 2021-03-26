RXR Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:RXRAU) Trading 1.2% Higher

RXR Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:RXRAU)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 1,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 428,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

RXR Acquisition Corp. Units Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

There is no company description available for RXR Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.