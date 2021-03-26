S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Insider Scott Spirit Acquires 4,050 Shares

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) insider Scott Spirit bought 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 487 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,723.50 ($25,768.88).

Shares of S4 Capital stock traded up GBX 15.28 ($0.20) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 517.28 ($6.76). The stock had a trading volume of 3,105,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,718. The firm has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,255.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 475.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 457.14. S4 Capital plc has a 12 month low of GBX 127 ($1.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 556 ($7.26).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on the stock.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.