Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.63

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.63 and traded as low as C$1.77. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 1,117,665 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a market cap of C$619.40 million and a PE ratio of -128.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.63.

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total transaction of C$114,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,615.03.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

