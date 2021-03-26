SAFE DEAL Price Hits $4.32 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $1.73 million and $317,930.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $4.32 or 0.00008054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.64 or 0.00462212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00058145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00184370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.88 or 0.00789281 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00052294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00075641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 428,569 coins and its circulating supply is 401,427 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

