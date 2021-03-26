SAFE DEAL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $289,574.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $289,574.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $4.58 or 0.00008355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00058876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00246668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.35 or 0.00868706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00050856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00076041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026115 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 429,967 coins and its circulating supply is 402,825 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

