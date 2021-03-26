SafeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.40 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $3.40 million and $1.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 100% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,596.14 or 0.99852081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00033834 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.92 or 0.00369298 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.84 or 0.00285022 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.02 or 0.00674900 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00074525 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002710 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

