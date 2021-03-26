Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 113,265 shares.The stock last traded at $70.95 and had previously closed at $70.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Safehold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98 and a beta of -0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.17.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Safehold by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

