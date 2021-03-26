SafeInsure Trading 11.7% Higher This Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $378,700.99 and $193.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00043689 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001610 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003886 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000039 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,510,996 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

