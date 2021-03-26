Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) Short Interest Update

Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ACAI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. 4,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380. Safeplus International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.82.

About Safeplus International

Safeplus International Holdings Limited develops and markets various technologies for the medical device industries. It is seeking partners to monetize its patented technologies, including biothermal power supply and pulsewidth modulation technology to enhance the performance of pacemakers and neurostimulators, and photonics and nanomaterials patents.

