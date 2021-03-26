Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) Short Interest Update

Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ACAI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. 4,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380. Safeplus International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.82.
About Safeplus International
