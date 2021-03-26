SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.77.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,065.93 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $93,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $41,647.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,148 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

